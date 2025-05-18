Teza Capital Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 260.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,141 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth $57,459,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,145,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $142,385,000 after buying an additional 2,264,551 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 2,385.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,711,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,301,000 after buying an additional 1,642,645 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Invesco by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,653,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,424,000 after buying an additional 1,472,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Invesco by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,334,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,289,000 after buying an additional 1,232,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $15.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average of $16.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 8.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.20%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

