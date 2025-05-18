Texas Bank & Trust Co Acquires Shares of 18,446 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Texas Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,100,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,815,061,000 after buying an additional 6,853,470 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,476,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,712,238,000 after buying an additional 395,053 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,236,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,220,290,000 after buying an additional 166,767 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $1,093,345,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,443,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $870,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,860 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $52.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.43. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.46 and a 1-year high of $69.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $13.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

