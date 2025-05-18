Tidal Investments LLC Sells 12,307 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Tidal Investments LLC cut its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,755,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,307 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $31,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SA. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Uniting Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. 34.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SA opened at $11.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.52. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.58 and a beta of 0.67.

Seabridge Gold ( NYSE:SA Get Free Report ) (TSE:SEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

