Tidal Investments LLC Purchases 1,183,827 Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM)

Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) by 221.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,717,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,183,827 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals were worth $25,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFPM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $15,696,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 377.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 908,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,652,000 after buying an additional 718,408 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $8,281,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 442,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after buying an additional 226,330 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after buying an additional 186,278 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TFPM opened at $19.86 on Friday. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $22.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of -0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.69.

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $82.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.14 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 733.33%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TFPM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded Triple Flag Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

