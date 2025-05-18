2,436 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Purchased by Sentinus LLC

Sentinus LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VONG. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $611,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 104,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,793,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Finally, Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $634,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VONG stock opened at $103.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.93. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.40 and a 1-year high of $107.97.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1366 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.