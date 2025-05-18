Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,984 Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 34,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $82.00 price target on Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.68.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $86.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.67. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.49 and a 52-week high of $121.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William W. Douglas III acquired 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,575.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,377 shares in the company, valued at $103,275. The trade was a 103.70% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $92,478.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,055.70. This trade represents a 22.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

