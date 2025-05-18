Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 146,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 139,673 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $12,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 325.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Philip G. Brace acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.13 per share, for a total transaction of $661,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $661,300. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $88.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.29.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 1.4%

SWKS stock opened at $73.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.35. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $47.93 and a one year high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $953.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.50 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 109.80%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

