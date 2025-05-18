Teza Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 170.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies accounts for approximately 0.8% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,260,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,417,942,000 after acquiring an additional 55,130 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,422,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,586,000 after buying an additional 20,992 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,296,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,701,000 after buying an additional 86,766 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,935,000 after buying an additional 30,496 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 983,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,930,000 after buying an additional 379,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $300.62 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $205.73 and a one year high of $427.76. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.42. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $379.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $395.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ZBRA

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Anders Gustafsson purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $311.00 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 202,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,876,736. This trade represents a 0.25% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.