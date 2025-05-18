Tidal Investments LLC Has $27.93 Million Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 418.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 152,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 123,373 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $27,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $220.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.25, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.71. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $228.12.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cintas from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cintas from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cintas from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Redburn Atlantic cut Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.88.

In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total value of $1,780,548.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,647,979.84. This represents a 23.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total value of $380,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 256,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,835,235.36. The trade was a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

