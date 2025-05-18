Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in National Beverage by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in National Beverage by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in National Beverage by 6,875.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in National Beverage by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price target on National Beverage from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

National Beverage stock opened at $44.88 on Friday. National Beverage Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.25 and a twelve month high of $53.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.88.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). National Beverage had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $267.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.22 million.

In related news, Director Stanley Michael Sheridan sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $347,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,507.20. This represents a 11.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

