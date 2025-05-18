Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 137,174 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,510 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $8,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 818.8% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,080,000 after buying an additional 103,777 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 18,354 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 392,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,877,000 after buying an additional 22,831 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 245,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,912,000 after buying an additional 57,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $59.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.23 and a fifty-two week high of $71.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.22. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.06). Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $242.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

Insider Activity at Alarm.com

In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $51,716.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,260.64. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 6,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $413,813.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,316. The trade was a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,511 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,787 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Further Reading

