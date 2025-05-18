Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 465,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,979 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $8,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DV. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in DoubleVerify by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in DoubleVerify by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DV opened at $14.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.61. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.11.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $165.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.07 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America raised shares of DoubleVerify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

