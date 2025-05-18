Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,525 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 87.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,525 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CW opened at $410.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $335.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.01. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $258.85 and a fifty-two week high of $410.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $805.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.54%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 4,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,673,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,550. This represents a 34.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.73, for a total transaction of $326,707.19. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,863 shares in the company, valued at $8,424,354.99. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,642 shares of company stock valued at $3,581,107 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $357.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $450.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.43.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

