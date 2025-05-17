Research Analysts Offer Predictions for DNTH FY2025 Earnings

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos now expects that the company will earn ($3.45) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.16). The consensus estimate for Dianthus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.61) per share.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.81 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 1,250.32%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNTH opened at $19.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.48. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $32.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 3.4% during the first quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 4.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 47.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

