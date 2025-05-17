Research Analysts Offer Predictions for DNTH FY2025 Earnings

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos now expects that the company will earn ($3.45) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.16). The consensus estimate for Dianthus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.61) per share.
Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.81 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 1,250.32%.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DNTH
Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DNTH opened at $19.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.48. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $32.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.15.
Institutional Trading of Dianthus Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 3.4% during the first quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 4.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 47.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Dianthus Therapeutics
Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dianthus Therapeutics
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Meta’s 5 Key Pillars for AI Growth—Zuckerberg’s Bold Vision
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Retail Investors Are Betting Big on Rocket Lab—Should You Too?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- GE Aerospace: Qatar Deal Fuels Multi-Billion Dollar Growth Engine
Receive News & Ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.