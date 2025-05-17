Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the third quarter worth approximately $350,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 14,304.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Stock Performance

Shares of TJUL opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.86. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $28.47. The company has a market capitalization of $160.74 million, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.30.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Profile

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (TJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure TJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

