Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 2,945 Shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 1.49% of Renaissance IPO ETF worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPO. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 86,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 51,288 shares during the period. Certuity LLC bought a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 22,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period.

Get Renaissance IPO ETF alerts:

Renaissance IPO ETF Trading Up 1.0%

IPO stock opened at $44.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.22 and a 200-day moving average of $42.71. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 12 month low of $31.20 and a 12 month high of $48.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.29 million, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.33.

About Renaissance IPO ETF

The Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Renaissance IPO index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of recent US-listed IPOs. The fund acquires issues within 90 days or sooner after IPO and sells after 3 years. IPO was launched on Oct 14, 2013 and is managed by Renaissance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Renaissance IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renaissance IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.