Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $419,000 Investment in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,515 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SmartFinancial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMBK. Barclays PLC increased its position in SmartFinancial by 78.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 10,055 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial Price Performance

SMBK stock opened at $32.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.69. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $37.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $554.38 million, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.71.

SmartFinancial Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on SmartFinancial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SmartFinancial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

