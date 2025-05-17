RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of RedHill Biopharma stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. RedHill Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $20.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.92.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company develops and commercializes Talicia for the treatment of H. pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults. Its pipeline consists of five therapeutic candidates, which are in clinical development include opaganib for treating patients hospitalized with SARS-CoV-2 severe COVID-19 pneumonia, advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma, prostate cancer, and nuclear radiation protection; RHB-107 (upamostat) for treating outpatients infected with SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19 disease) and advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma; RHB-104 for Crohn's disease; RHB-102 (Bekinda) for the treatment of acute gastroenteritis and gastritis, irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea, and oncology support anti-emetic; and RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections caused by mycobacterium avium complex.

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.