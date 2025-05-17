RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
RedHill Biopharma Trading Up 2.2%
Shares of RedHill Biopharma stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. RedHill Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $20.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.92.
RedHill Biopharma Company Profile
