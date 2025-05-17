Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $489,000 Stock Holdings in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) by 79.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,451 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $804,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Movado Group by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 22,578 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Movado Group by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 21,505 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Movado Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,475,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,035,000 after purchasing an additional 18,545 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Movado Group by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 62,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 20,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Price Performance

NYSE MOV opened at $17.35 on Friday. Movado Group, Inc. has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $27.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.81 million, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.17.

Movado Group Dividend Announcement

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. Movado Group had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $181.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.62 million. Equities analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MOV shares. StockNews.com cut Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.50 target price on shares of Movado Group in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

Movado Group Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

