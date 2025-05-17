Largo (NYSE:LGO) Given New $3.70 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $3.90 to $3.70 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Largo stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. Largo has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $2.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Largo in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Largo in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of Largo in the first quarter worth $77,000. Sprott Inc. increased its position in shares of Largo by 5.4% in the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,072,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 55,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Largo by 75.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 288,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 124,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

