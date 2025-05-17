Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Position Increased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 28,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,027,000 after acquiring an additional 11,821 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $2,983,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $15,926,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $300.62 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.73 and a fifty-two week high of $427.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $259.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $379.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.73.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Anders Gustafsson acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $311.00 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 202,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,876,736. This trade represents a 0.25% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

