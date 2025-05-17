MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley raised MarineMax to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on MarineMax from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

Get MarineMax alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HZO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarineMax

MarineMax Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter worth about $8,503,000. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in MarineMax by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 444,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after buying an additional 270,859 shares during the period. Broad Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in MarineMax by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 843,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,141,000 after acquiring an additional 155,750 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 181.2% in the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 241,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 155,382 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in MarineMax by 42.3% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 508,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,928,000 after purchasing an additional 150,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HZO opened at $23.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.24. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.69.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. MarineMax had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $631.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MarineMax will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MarineMax

(Get Free Report

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.