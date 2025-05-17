F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.57.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FNB. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded F.N.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FNB

F.N.B. Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE FNB opened at $14.44 on Friday. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $17.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day moving average is $14.66.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $411.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at F.N.B.

In other news, Director David L. Motley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,485.44. This trade represents a 18.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of F.N.B.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 29,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in F.N.B. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 52,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in F.N.B. by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 104,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F.N.B.

(Get Free Report

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.