Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000.
iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Price Performance
MEAR opened at $50.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.05 and a 200-day moving average of $50.10. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF has a 1-year low of $49.44 and a 1-year high of $51.10.
iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Profile
The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Meta’s 5 Key Pillars for AI Growth—Zuckerberg’s Bold Vision
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Retail Investors Are Betting Big on Rocket Lab—Should You Too?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- GE Aerospace: Qatar Deal Fuels Multi-Billion Dollar Growth Engine
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.