Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.09 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,425 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.21% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,305.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $127,000.

Shares of VIOV stock opened at $85.13 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $102.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.08.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

