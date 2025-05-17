Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Stake in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 456,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SGMO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $548,000. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2,592.3% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 325,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 313,587 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. 56.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SGMO shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of SGMO opened at $0.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.46. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $3.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average is $1.32.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 257.87% and a negative return on equity of 264.16%. Analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

