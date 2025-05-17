FY2025 EPS Estimates for JSPR Decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.52) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($4.17). The consensus estimate for Jasper Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.47) per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JSPR. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Jasper Therapeutics from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Jasper Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.22.

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JSPR opened at $4.93 on Friday. Jasper Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $26.84. The stock has a market cap of $74.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.00.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.24).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JSPR. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 755.3% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 620,592 shares during the period. Boxer Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $7,483,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its position in Jasper Therapeutics by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,897,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP boosted its stake in Jasper Therapeutics by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 714,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,279,000 after purchasing an additional 231,358 shares during the period. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Jasper Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,494,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,951,000 after purchasing an additional 150,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

Further Reading

