OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OSIS. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up previously from $221.00) on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.33.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on OSI Systems

OSI Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $232.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $199.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.41. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $129.18 and a 12-month high of $233.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $444.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at OSI Systems

In related news, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $4,580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,254,237. This represents a 6.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.77, for a total transaction of $205,045.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,451,394.85. The trade was a 3.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,621 shares of company stock valued at $9,375,570 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OSI Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Capital International Investors bought a new position in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,258,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,171,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $45,618,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at $39,686,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 847,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,965,000 after acquiring an additional 203,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

(Get Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.