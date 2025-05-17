Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at HC Wainwright

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LXEO. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on Lexeo Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Lexeo Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lexeo Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lexeo Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Get Lexeo Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lexeo Therapeutics

Lexeo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LXEO opened at $3.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average is $4.97.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.19). Equities research analysts predict that Lexeo Therapeutics will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lexeo Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LXEO. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 162.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 31,057 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Lexeo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.