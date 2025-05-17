BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.94 and traded as high as C$11.02. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF shares last traded at C$11.01, with a volume of 237,532 shares traded.

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.84.

About BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF

The ETF seeks to provide exposure to the performance of a portfolio of utilities companies to generate income and to provide long-term capital appreciation. To achieve investment objective the ETF will primarily invest in and hold the equity securities of Canadian companies widely recognized as utilities companies, which may also include telecommunication and pipeline companies, and use derivative instruments to hedge U.S.

Further Reading

