Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.19 and traded as high as $20.97. Croda International shares last traded at $20.97, with a volume of 48,182 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Croda International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.407 dividend. This is an increase from Croda International’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

