Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on SoundThinking FY2025 Earnings

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SoundThinking in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Ruykhaver now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.43). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for SoundThinking’s current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $28.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.91 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on SoundThinking from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of SoundThinking in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of SoundThinking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoundThinking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

SoundThinking Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of SSTI stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. SoundThinking has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $19.43. The company has a market capitalization of $196.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.24 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundThinking

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samjo Management LLC bought a new stake in SoundThinking in the first quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. Pullen Investment Management LLC increased its position in SoundThinking by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 142,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 53,888 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in SoundThinking by 120.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 94,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 51,498 shares during the last quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC acquired a new position in SoundThinking during the first quarter worth $732,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SoundThinking by 681.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 39,651 shares during the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoundThinking Company Profile

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

