PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.82 and traded as high as $18.89. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $18.86, with a volume of 1,378,738 shares trading hands.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.08.

Get PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2205 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the first quarter worth $41,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $111,000.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.