PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.82 and traded as high as $18.89. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $18.86, with a volume of 1,378,738 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.08.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2205 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.
