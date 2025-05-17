Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.31.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Nerdy from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

In related news, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 19,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $29,454.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,665,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,489.08. This trade represents a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $113,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,068,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,895.55. The trade was a 3.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 265,604 shares of company stock valued at $443,076 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Nerdy during the first quarter worth $649,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nerdy in the first quarter valued at $508,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nerdy by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 204,760 shares in the last quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Nerdy during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Nerdy during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NRDY opened at $1.70 on Friday. Nerdy has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18. The company has a market cap of $309.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.55.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 47.45% and a negative net margin of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.22 million. Research analysts predict that Nerdy will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

