Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.59 and traded as high as $27.43. Endeavour Mining shares last traded at $27.40, with a volume of 1,841 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EDVMF shares. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It primarily holds a portfolio of projects in Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal, and Mali. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

