CK Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.58 and traded as high as $5.78. CK Hutchison shares last traded at $5.76, with a volume of 110,513 shares changing hands.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of CK Hutchison from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses in Hong Kong and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ports and Related Services, Retail, Infrastructure, and Telecommunications.

