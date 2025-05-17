Zacks Research Increases Earnings Estimates for Lam Research

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Lam Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $3.93 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.68. The consensus estimate for Lam Research’s current full-year earnings is $3.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Lam Research from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.56.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $84.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $113.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.64.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,117,560. This represents a 38.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,269,000. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,258,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Lam Research by 944.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 294,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,291,000 after purchasing an additional 266,527 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 42,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 38,178 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

