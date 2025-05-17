Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Sold by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth reduced its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,619 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,699,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,807,000 after buying an additional 404,863 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,649,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,413,000 after buying an additional 197,384 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,940,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,611,000 after buying an additional 241,100 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,252,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,068,000 after buying an additional 545,778 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,174,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,573,000 after buying an additional 223,320 shares during the period.

Shares of ASO opened at $45.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.69. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.34 and a 1 year high of $64.62.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.32%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.01%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

