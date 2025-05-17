CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Holdings Boosted by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 90.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,878 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 57,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Cfra Research upgraded shares of CarMax to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CarMax news, Director Mitchell D. Steenrod bought 1,300 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.49 per share, for a total transaction of $85,137.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,957.73. This represents a 4.03% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CarMax Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $67.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.79.

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

