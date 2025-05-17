Focus Partners Wealth Sells 42 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Focus Partners Wealth lessened its stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSWI. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 510.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSWI opened at $331.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $299.66 and its 200 day moving average is $341.34. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $239.67 and a fifty-two week high of $436.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CSWI shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CSW Industrials from $364.00 to $313.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $362.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSW Industrials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.50.

In other news, EVP Don Sullivan sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.12, for a total transaction of $649,090.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,853 shares in the company, valued at $7,260,058.36. This trade represents a 8.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,100 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.12, for a total transaction of $321,332.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,924,340.08. This trade represents a 7.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,093,736 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

