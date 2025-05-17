Consumers Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.20 and traded as high as $19.40. Consumers Bancorp shares last traded at $19.40, with a volume of 1,453 shares traded.

Consumers Bancorp Stock Up 0.8%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.12.

About Consumers Bancorp

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Consumers National Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, farmers, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

