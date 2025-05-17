Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Oppenheimer

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Chemomab Therapeutics Price Performance

Chemomab Therapeutics stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.59. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $2.55.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemomab Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Chemomab Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

About Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody had completed Phase 2a clinical trials that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

