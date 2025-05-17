Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Purchased by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $6,322,069.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,442.06. This trade represents a 83.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Dierker purchased 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.66 per share, for a total transaction of $752,547.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,448.28. This represents a 94.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,230 shares of company stock worth $8,903,734. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:CHD opened at $95.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.26. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.99 and a 12-month high of $116.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.