FY2025 EPS Estimate for NexGen Energy Cut by Analyst

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of NexGen Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sidibe now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for NexGen Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NexGen Energy’s FY2027 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

NXE has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of NexGen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

NexGen Energy Price Performance

NXE stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 1.50. NexGen Energy has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $8.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average is $6.22.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $462,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,487,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in NexGen Energy by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,481,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762,756 shares during the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.