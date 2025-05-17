FY2025 EPS Estimates for Pharvaris Cut by Cantor Fitzgerald

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for Pharvaris in a report released on Wednesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Seedhouse now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.41) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.31). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pharvaris’ current full-year earnings is ($2.71) per share.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pharvaris from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Pharvaris Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PHVS opened at $16.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average of $17.68. Pharvaris has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $865.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of -2.85.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.09).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHVS. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the third quarter worth $106,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Pharvaris by 1,125.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Pharvaris by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Pharvaris in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Pharvaris by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 443,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,510,000 after purchasing an additional 118,408 shares during the last quarter.

Pharvaris Company Profile

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial.

