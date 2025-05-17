Focus Partners Wealth Takes $1.66 Million Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $34.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.87. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $29.37 and a one year high of $37.80.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $674.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.77 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 4.36%. Invitation Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 150.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.94.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

