Sidoti Csr Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for Hudson Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 14th. Sidoti Csr analyst M. Riddick now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Hudson Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.87) per share.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $31.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.35 million. Hudson Global had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 2.46%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ HSON opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.15. Hudson Global has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $19.70.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,407,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Global by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Global during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. 47.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

