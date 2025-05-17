FY2025 EPS Estimates for TSE:DCM Cut by Clarus Securities

DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSE:DCM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Clarus Securities dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DATA Communications Management in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 13th. Clarus Securities analyst N. Atkinson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for DATA Communications Management’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share.

DATA Communications Management Stock Up 1.1%

TSE:DCM opened at C$1.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$106.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 631.45. DATA Communications Management has a 1-year low of C$1.52 and a 1-year high of C$3.08.

About DATA Communications Management

DATA Communications Management Corp is a communication solutions partner that adds value for major companies across North America by creating more meaningful connections with their customers. It pairs customer insights and thought leadership with cutting-edge products, modular enabling technology and services to power its clients’ go-to market strategies.

