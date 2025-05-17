Cerillion (LON:CER) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Cerillion Plc (LON:CER – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,520.49 ($20.20) and traded as high as GBX 1,835 ($24.38). Cerillion shares last traded at GBX 1,835 ($24.38), with a volume of 13,790 shares.
Cerillion Stock Up 5.5%
The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,520.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,650.70. The company has a market cap of £544.17 million, a PE ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 0.90.
Cerillion Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.12) per share. This is a positive change from Cerillion’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. Cerillion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.30%.
Cerillion Company Profile
Established in 1999, Cerillion provides mission-critical software for billing, charging and customer relationship management mainly for telecommunications providers, but also for other sectors, including energy and utilities.
Cerillion provides customers with a fully-integrated, functionally-rich product suite that provides a complete end-to-end solution.
