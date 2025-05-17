Albion Technology & Gen VCT (LON:AATG) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Albion Technology & Gen VCT (LON:AATG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 68.99 ($0.92) and traded as high as GBX 69.50 ($0.92). Albion Technology & Gen VCT shares last traded at GBX 68 ($0.90), with a volume of 12,956 shares traded.

Albion Technology & Gen VCT Trading Down 2.2%

The company has a market cap of £129.74 million and a P/E ratio of 23.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 68.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 68.84.

Albion Technology & Gen VCT (LON:AATG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported GBX 0.51 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Albion Technology & Gen VCT had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 62.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albion Technology & Gen VCT

About Albion Technology & Gen VCT

In related news, insider Swarupa Pathakji purchased 8,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 75 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of £6,036.75 ($8,019.06). Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC is a venture Capital Trust specialize in early stage and growth stage investments.it prefer to invest in health tech, digital risk, Data and artificial intelligence, fintech and information technology related sector companies. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, banking and agriculture.

